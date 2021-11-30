Keeler Thomas Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.3% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 34,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 50,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 79,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.52. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

