Kava.io Hits Market Capitalization of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.18 or 0.00212077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00671611 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

