Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 481,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS KRRGF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,826. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.
Karora Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.