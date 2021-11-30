Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 481,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS KRRGF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,826. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

