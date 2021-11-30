Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives $24.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $12,856,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $8,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $8,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $8,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

