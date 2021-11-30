Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 64,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $155.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.33.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLDO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaleido Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

