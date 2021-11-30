Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the October 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JBAXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of JBAXY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. 125,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,256. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

