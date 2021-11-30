JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Shares Up 3.1%

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 372 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 371 ($4.85). 872,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,338% from the average session volume of 60,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.70).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 370.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 362.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 72.39 and a current ratio of 72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £584.62 million and a PE ratio of 3.41.

Get JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.