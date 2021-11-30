JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $161.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $476.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

