JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$13.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.92.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.57. 1,593,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.13 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

