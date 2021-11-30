Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.6% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.71. The company had a trading volume of 121,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,604. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.06 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

