Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.47. 108,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.13. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.06 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $417.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

