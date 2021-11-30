John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 305.6% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

