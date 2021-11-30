Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) rose 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

JNPKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.