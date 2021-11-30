JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 19.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

