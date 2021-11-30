Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Short Interest Update

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUGGU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JUGGU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,145. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

