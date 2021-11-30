Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) & Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Financial Comparison

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

19.5% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shapeways and Jason Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Shapeways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Shapeways and Jason Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shapeways currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.34%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Jason Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Shapeways has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

