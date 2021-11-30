Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $493,687.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0695 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00236647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00088792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

