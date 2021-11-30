Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,756 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $59,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 587,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 176,684 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.89. 1,133,344 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

