Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 46,848 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $43,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.78. 395,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,073,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

