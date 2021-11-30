Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,210 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,930 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $53,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $692.88. 24,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,314. The company has a market cap of $330.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.04. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

