Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $47.80 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $47,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.26. 18,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $113.79 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.