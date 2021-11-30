Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $67,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.84. 631,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.50.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.