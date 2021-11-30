Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 36,375 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 511,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $71,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.27. 51,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,059,040. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.