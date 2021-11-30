Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 11,286 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,286 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.52. The stock had a trading volume of 536,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,921,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

