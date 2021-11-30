James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) vs. Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Head-To-Head Comparison

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. James River Group pays out -29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokio Marine pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. James River Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares James River Group and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group -16.68% -10.74% -1.64% Tokio Marine 3.98% 6.49% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for James River Group and Tokio Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tokio Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00

James River Group currently has a consensus target price of $48.20, suggesting a potential upside of 81.96%. Given James River Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe James River Group is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Risk & Volatility

James River Group has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of James River Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares James River Group and Tokio Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $668.69 million 1.48 $4.82 million ($4.07) -6.51 Tokio Marine $51.52 billion 0.70 $1.52 billion $2.96 17.42

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group. James River Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment focuses on s workers’ compensation insurance coverage as well as specialty admitted fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment deals with commercial liability and non-catastrophe property reinsurance to U.S. insurance companies and to the Company’s U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of management and treasury activities of James River Group, James River UK, and JRG Holdings as well as interest expense associated with senior debt and Junior Subordinated Debt, and investment income from investments classified as other invested assets. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

