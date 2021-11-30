J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Robert Joseph Pape Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.33. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.27 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,336,000 after buying an additional 348,485 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,090,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

