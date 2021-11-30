Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Update

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 302.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

IVH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. 1,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,853. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.