Istar Inc. Purchases 7,026 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $499,899.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. bought 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.74 per share, with a total value of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. bought 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.55 per share, with a total value of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.63 per share, with a total value of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.74 per share, with a total value of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86.

Safehold stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.85. 165,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.01 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 180.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

