Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,919,000 after buying an additional 25,013 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.59. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

