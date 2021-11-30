Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2,184.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $17,017,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BJ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.