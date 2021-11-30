Islay Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $29,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 137,400.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 71.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.43. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.