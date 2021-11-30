Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHN opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

