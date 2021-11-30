iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after buying an additional 155,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,126. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

