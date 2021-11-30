iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.30. The company had a trading volume of 60,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.