iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

