iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lifted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.