iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $466.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $454.55 and its 200 day moving average is $442.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

