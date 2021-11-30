iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Increased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after buying an additional 2,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after buying an additional 946,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.