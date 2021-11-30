iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

