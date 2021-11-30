iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

