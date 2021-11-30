iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,476 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 109,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYF opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.