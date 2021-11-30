iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.31

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 57035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,877 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,097.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,388,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,126 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,045,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,213,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after acquiring an additional 684,314 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

