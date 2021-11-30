iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Cut by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,601 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

