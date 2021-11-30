iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,603 shares during the last quarter.

EFV opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

