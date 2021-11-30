iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.59

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 48691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,343,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,778,000 after buying an additional 321,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.