iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMN opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94.

