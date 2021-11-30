iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 252,788 shares.The stock last traded at $52.62 and had previously closed at $52.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,258,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,900,000 after buying an additional 1,495,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,785,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,324,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 501,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after buying an additional 400,364 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

