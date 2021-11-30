iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Stake Raised by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,197.5% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.60. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $28.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

