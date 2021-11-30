iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,147,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.