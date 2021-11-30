iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,459,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,519 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $78,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.